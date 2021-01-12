Publix super markets in the Panhandle to start distributing vaccine to seniors this week

Walgreens pharmacist Mindy Keeton delivers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shot on Monday at the AHEPA apartments in Merrillville, Ind. (Kale Wilk/The Times via AP)

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Publix Super Markets in the Panhandle will begin vaccinating seniors this week.

Outside of the Publix on Panama City Beach Parkway, he said scheduling would start through Publix’s website tomorrow and vaccine distribution would start Thursday.

In Bay County, all five Publix Super Market locations are distributing the vaccine. These are:

2310 S. Highway 77, Lynn Haven

650 W. 23rd St., Panama City

2419 Thomas Drive, Panama City Beach

23026 Panama City Beach Parkway, Panama City Beach

11240 Panama City Beach Parkway, Panama City Beach

In Walton county, there are three Publix Super Market locations providing the vaccine:

16400 U.S. Highway 331 S., Freeport

725 Grand Blvd., Sandestin

2038 U.S. Highway 98 W., Santa Rosa Beach

According to Publix’s website, customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Gov. Ron DeSantis is making good on a promise he made Sunday that he would be back in Bay County.

The governor is scheduled to hold a news conference at Publix in Panama City Beach Tuesday. He is expected to talk more about the state’s vaccine rollout. The event is scheduled to being at 12:30 p.m..

On Sunday, DeSantis highlighted a partnership the state is spearheading with churches and other faith based organization to get the coronavirus vaccine out to the public.

That event took place at the Lynn Haven Senior Center.

