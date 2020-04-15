Girls Inc. of Bay County continues outreach online

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Despite having to close temporarily due to COVID-19, Girls Inc. of Bay County continues to serve children in the Panhandle through a virtual format.

Niki Kelly, Executive Director of Girls Inc. of Bay County, joined News 13 This Morning via video chat to tell the community about the resources the organization is making available.

Kelly explained Girls Inc.’s Facebook page, website and Instagram can be tools for children during this time of social distancing, as young boys and girls can find ideas for doing activities like cooking, exercise and other hobbies. The information is free to access and available to anyone, regardless of their involvement with Girls Inc. of Bay County.

Kelly said staff members also are working to check in on the families they typically serve, calling them throughout the week and offering support for parents and children.

Girls Inc. of Bay County closed its doors temporarily on March 17 in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Find out more about the organization’s response to COVID-19 by watching the segment above from News 13 This Morning.