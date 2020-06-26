Girls Inc member tests positive for COVID-19

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Girls Inc has closed one of their Panama City locations after one of its members tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Niki Kelly, Executive Director, said in a statement on Friday that their company was extra careful when opening for summer camp but unfortunately, someone still got sick.

“With the reopening of summer camp, we have taken every effort to keep our girls safe from coronavirus,” Kelly said, “including, daily health screenings, intensive ongoing cleaning, and efforts to keep the girls distanced from one another.”

Kelly said the company has an established plan to disinfect the facility and allow anyone who may have been exposed the opportunity to get tested before returning.

The facility plans to reopen on July 6.