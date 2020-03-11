GCSC continuing classes amid Coronavirus concerns

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With many K-12 schools and colleges monitoring the Coronavirus in their areas, and revolving their school schedules around it, some are still moving forward.
Staff with Gulf Coast State College in Panama City say that the health and safety of the students and employees at the college is their highest priority.
With no immediate danger in the area at this time, staff do not believe there is a need for panic or to change their school plans. No events are being changed for the foreseeable future either.
“As things stand right now we are continuing to have face to face courses, all our labs continue to take place, all of our events are currently scheduled. But again we’re asking everybody to recognize this is a fluid situation and that could change at any minute,” said President of the college, John Holdnak.
Staff say that things can change at any time. If there is an immediate need to cancel and move classes online, they will do so when appropriate.