Gas stations aim to keep customers safe amid COVID-19 outbreak

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Gas stations are taking extra steps to ensure the public is protected from the COVID-19 outbreak. The Beeline located off 23rd Street in Panama City said it is disinfecting all surfaces both inside the store and at the gas pumps throughout the day.

“I go wipe everything down outside wipe the key pads wipe everything in here I keep spraying disinfectant spray on the counters and machines and doors everything,” Beeline manager Brandy Barlow said.

Beeline is also aiming to help consumer pocketbooks by reducing their prices. On Thursday afternoon, unleaded gas was down to $1.69 a gallon.