LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 at 10:00

Funeral homes adjust services to meet CDC regulations amid pandemic

Florida Coronavirus News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Funeral homes are having to scale back their services amid the COVID-19 outbreak. With churches and cemeteries under new restrictions as well, it is hard for families to find a place to host services.

If they are able to host a service, there can be no more than 10 people in attendance.

“You feel sorry for some of the families because with having the limitations you can’t invite all you colleges your neighbor,” Pasco Gainer Sr Funeral Home Licensed Funeral Director Ronald Mitchell said.

People grieving the loss of a military veteran are particularly feeling the effects of the pandemic with Honor Guards unable to attened services.

“You have a decorated army veteran they can’t have that probably what we would call traditional service,” Mitchell said.

Once large gatherings are permitted again by the government Mitchell said Pasco Gainer Sr Funeral Home will happily serve their families at full capacity.

“Our hands are bound and this is the changing of times you know everyone is in a tough situation right now,” Mitchell said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

White House projects 100K to 240K US deaths from coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "White House projects 100K to 240K US deaths from coronavirus"

White House projects 100K to 240K US deaths from virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "White House projects 100K to 240K US deaths from virus"

FHSAA looking into extending spring sport seasons

Thumbnail for the video titled "FHSAA looking into extending spring sport seasons"

Unemployment process

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment process"

Beaches of Mexico Beach closed for two weeks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beaches of Mexico Beach closed for two weeks"

Importance of filling out the US Census

Thumbnail for the video titled "Importance of filling out the US Census"
More Local News