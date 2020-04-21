Franklin County Sheriff citing visitors for violating Governor’s Executive Order

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If anyone had any doubts, Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith is serious about protecting his constituents against possible COVID-19 exposure from out-of-state visitors.

Several weeks ago he made the news for questioning a Georgia State Senator who showed up on St. George Island after he’d tested positive for Coronavirus.

The Senator ended up going back home.

We’re learning that Sheriff Smith is apparently ticketing people for not following the 14-day self-quarantining ordinances and emergency orders.

Deputies have been questioning those with out-of-state license plates. Some claim they didn’t know about the emergency measures.

“We’ve had a lot of calls about people that maybe have not quarantined that have come from one of the states that was identified in the Executive Order from the Governor and from the County Ordinance that the Commission passed. We’ve done a lot of running around following up with these people asking hey have you been here?” said Sheriff AJ Smith.

Smith says some of the violators have received warnings, even citations to appear in court, and others just returned home. He plans to have his deputies continue to enforce the ordinances.