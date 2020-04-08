Fourteenth Judicial Circuit streams first appearances on YouTube

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Bay County courthouse is streaming first appearances live on the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit’s YouTube channel.

The system is being tested out in Bay County. Bay County Judge Shane Vann said they want the public to be able to see the proceedings, as they aim to keep justice fair and open to all.

“I like to say we’re trying to find our way in this new abnormal, I don’t like to say the new normal because I hope it doesn’t stay this way,” Vann said.

Vann said it is possible streaming will be implemented at other courthouses in the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit if the system works well in Bay County.