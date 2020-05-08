Floridians can report businesses that don’t follow social distancing rules

Bay County, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida has set up a website where people can report to the state if they witness a business not abiding by social distancing regulations.

The complaint form includes the following licensing types: alcoholic beverage, lodging, restaurant, vacation rental, barbering, and cosmetology. There is also an option to select other.

The form calls for an incident date, the business name, the location address, as well as the reason for the complaint.

The website can be found at http://www.myfloridalicense.com/DBPR/eo-complaints/