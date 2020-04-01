Florida’s Chief Justice issues new statewide COVID-19 emergency orders

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB)–To ensure that state courts have sufficient foreign language interpretation services, Florida’s Chief Justice Charles Canady issued a new administrative order on March 31 extending a number of regulatory deadlines for court interpreters during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Canady also issued a separate order March 31 extending the period of time in which Florida state judges must meet continuing education requirements. Court rules require judges to engage in continuing education and to report their training credits every three years.

Under the first of these new orders, most interpreter renewal and maintenance of registration deadlines will be extended through December 31, 2020. The interpreter deadlines deal with issues like periodic examination requirements and mandatory renewals of registration.

The Chief Justice will review this and other COVID-19 orders as the pandemic emergency develops and will extend them more if needed. Previously, orders have been issued suspending jury trials and modifying procedures for court proceedings and court orders to allow social-distancing requirements put in place by public health authorities.