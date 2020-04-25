Florida to allow pharmacists to administer tests

Florida Coronavirus News
Posted: / Updated:
CVS Pharmacy

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s governor says his administration plans to let pharmacists administer tests for the new coronavirus to expand availability of testing for the general public.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says the state surgeon general would authorize pharmacists under emergency regulations, but he did not elaborate or say when this kind of testing might be rolled out.

Residents can seek testing through their doctors and private clinics, or go to one of the state’s seven drive-through and six walk-up sites — if they meet certain criteria. The conditions vary, with some sites focused on front-line responders, the elderly or people already showing some symptoms of COVID-19.

Pharmacy test sites would be part of efforts to expand testing to broader categories of people, including those with no symptoms but who believe they may have been exposed, DeSantis said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

Harrison Avenue business owners/ employees watch possible tornado roll by

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harrison Avenue business owners/ employees watch possible tornado roll by"

Tree falls on Panama City home due to storm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tree falls on Panama City home due to storm"

Door to Door LLC. volunteers to clean debris

Thumbnail for the video titled "Door to Door LLC. volunteers to clean debris"

CAC impact by COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "CAC impact by COVID-19"

Big weekend losses as beaches re-open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Big weekend losses as beaches re-open"

The long road to recovery

Thumbnail for the video titled "The long road to recovery"
More Local News