Florida State Parks closing on Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB)– The Department of Environmental Protection announced that all Florida State Parks will be closed to the public beginning Monday.

The DEP made the decdion under the director of Gov. Ron DeSantis to successfully uphold CDC guidance to maximize social distancing and avoid gatherings larger than 10 people.

In a statement the DEP said they appreciate the public’s cooperation and understanding as we work to prioritize the welfare of our communities and staff.

For additional information on Florida State Parks, call 850-245-2157.