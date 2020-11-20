Florida Senator Rick Scott tests positive for coronavirus

FILE – In this Jan. 17, 2019, file photo, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., discusses the government shutdown during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Scott was never told in 2016 when he was Florida’s governor that Russian hackers had gained access to voter databases in two Florida counties ahead of the presidential election, he said Sunday, July 28, 2019, on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

(WMBB) — Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., has tested positive for coronavirus.

Scott had been in quarantine since last Friday after he learned he had been near someone who tested positive, he told News 13 this week.

“After several negative tests, I learned I was positive for COVID-19 this AM,” Scott tweeted at about 8:15 a.m. “I’m feeling good & experiencing very mild symptoms. I’ll be working from home until it’s safe for me to return to DC. I remind everyone to be careful & do the right things to protect yourselves & others.”

Scott added thanked healthcare workers and called on Americans to protect one another.

“Wear a mask. Socially distance. Quarantine if you come in contact with someone positive like I did,” he wrote. “We will beat this together, but we all must be responsible. I want to thank all the incredible health care workers who are working around the clock to care for patients.”