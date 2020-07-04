Florida sees record number of coronavirus cases in one day

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Fourth of July holiday weekend began Saturday with some sobering numbers in the Sunshine State: Florida logged a record number of people testing positive for the coronavirus.
State health officials reported 11,445 new cases, a single-day record. The latest count brings the total number of cases in the state to 190,052.
A website maintained by the Department of Health shows an additional 245 hospitalizations from the outbreak.
Local officials and health experts are worried that people will gather over this July Fourth holiday weekend and spread the virus through close contact.