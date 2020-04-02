Florida sees nearly 1,000 more positive COVID-19 cases in latest Department of Health update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB)– There are now 9,008 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Florida as of 5 p.m. on Thursday according to the Florida Department of Health. This is an increase of 998 since Thursday morning’s count.

Of those cases, 8,694 are residents. There are currently 1,167 cases listed as hospitalizations and there have been 144 deaths in the state.

Okaloosa County now has 51 confirmed cases. Of those cases, 47 are in residents, one is in a resident not in the state, and three are non-residents.

Walton County has 19 confirmed cases, 12 are residents and seven are non-residents.

Bay County now has 15 confirmed cases, 14 are residents and one is a non-resident.

Jackson County has four confirmed case. Of those cases, three are residents and one is a non-resident.

Washington County has one confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident.

Calhoun County has one confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident.

Gulf county has one confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident.

Holmes County has one confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident.

Franklin and Liberty counties still have no confirmed cases of COVID-19.

