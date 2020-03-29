Florida National Guard solider tests positive for COVID-19

A soldier mobilized in support of the COVID-19 response in south Florida has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The male soldier, age 26, reported for duty at the Miramar Readiness Center on March 17, 2020.

He exhibited symptoms of the virus and was placed in self-isolation at his home of record on March 19th.

While activated for the response, he did not interact with the public in support of the FLNG COVID-19 response because his symptoms were identified and the appropriate precautions were taken.

As this crisis continues, the Florida National Guard will maintain a ready force across the state for a variety of missions to include medical support and distribution of necessary commodities.It is important that everyone follow the guidance put out by the Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.