Florida National Guard gives COVID-19 response update

(WMBB)– The Florida National Guard, under the direction of Gov. Ron DeSantis, is responding to the needs of the state alongside its interagency partners, helping to protect citizens and guests throughout this crisis.

The Florida National Guard has 2,093 Guardsmen on State Active Duty in support of Florida’s COVID-19 response, and are operating five Community Based Testing Sites and have administered 23,956 sample collections to date.

The C.B. Smith Park CBTS in Broward county has administered 8,353 sample collections since operations began there.

The Hard Rock Stadium CBTS in Miami-Dade county has administered 8,558 sample collections since operations began there.

The Marlins Park CBTS in Miami-Dade county has administered 2,258 sample collections.

Orange County Convention Center in Orange county has administered 2,720 sample collections.

The West Palm Beach Fit StadiumSite in Palm Beach county has administered 2,067 sample collections.

Additionally, the FLNG is supportingairport screening operations in support of the Florida Department of Health at seven airports: Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Miami International Airport, Orlando International Airport, Jacksonville International Airport, Tampa International Airport, Southwest Florida International Airport and Palm Beach International Airport.

The FLNG Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen are also mobilized in support of the State Logistics Readiness Center in central Florida, ensuring needed supplies are getting to the right place at the right time across the state.

Additionally, FLNG members are working in the State Emergency Operations Center and local emergency management offices across the state, serving as liaisons, ensuring local authorities understand the capabilities and equipment of the FLNG.

As this crisis continues, the Florida National Guard will maintain a ready force across the state for a variety of missions to include medical support and distribution of necessary commodities. It is important that everyone follow the guidance put out by the Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For more information about COVID-19 and the State of Florida’s response, visit http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19/covid19-toolkit.html.