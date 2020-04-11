Florida Governor extends stay-at-home order for vacation rentals

Bay County, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis extended a stay-at-home order suspending vacation rentals until April 30, 2020.

The original order, which took effect on March 27, 2020 was scheduled to expire today.

The order states that vacation rentals are prohibited from making new reservations or bookings, and shall not accept new guests for check-in for the duration of the order.

Vacation rentals that fall under the order include the following: rental of any house, condominium, cooperative, or dwelling unit that is also a transient public lodging establishment.

The order does not include hotels, motels, inns, resorts, non-transient public lodging establishments, shared projects, long-term rentals, or rental stays where guests are currently staying.

The Department of Business and Federal Regulation will take necessary steps to make sure the order is carried out by inspecting licensed properties or third-party platforms. DBPR shall revoke the license of any party that violates the order while it is in effect and alert state authorities to evidence of violations.

Violators of the order will face the charge of a second-degree misdemeanor.

Read the full order here.