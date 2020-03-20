Florida Gov. restricts restaurants to take-out and delivery, closes gyms, prohibits elective surgeries

LIVE NOW /
Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks about the COVID-19 virus during a news conference at the Florida Department of Health on Monday, March 2, 2020, in Miami. Florida officials are trying to reassure residents that the risk posed by a new strain of coronavirus remains low, despite revelations that two people have become the first in the state to be confirmed to have the virus. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ordered restaurants to stop serving customers except for take-out and delivery and has ordered all gyms and fitness centers to close.

The order came down Friday.

Restaurants cans still operate their kitchens for take-out or delivery services.

“Alcohol sales to go with food that is pick-up or delivered will be permitted and I.D. will be required for orders including alcohol,” officials wrote.

Gyms and fitness centers were also ordered to close under the governor’s order.

DeSantis is also prohibiting non-essential elective medical procedures.

“All hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, office surgery centers, dental, orthodontic and endodontic offices, and other health care practitioners’ offices in the state of Florida are prohibited from providing any medically unnecessary, non-urgent or non-emergency procedure or surgery which, if delayed, does not place a patients immediate health, safety or wellbeing at risk, or will, if delayed, not contribute to the worsening of a serious or life-threatening medical condition,” officials wrote.

DeSantis is scheduled to hold a news conference today at 3:30 p.m.

