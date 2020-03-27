Florida DOH gives Friday night COVID-19 update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB)– Florida has 3,198 cases of COVID-19 as of 6 p.m. on Friday according to the Florida Department of Health. Of those cases 503 have been hospitalized and there has been 46 deaths.

There has been 33,822 total test done in the state.

Escambia County now has 28 confirmed cases, 27 are residents and one is a non-resident.

Okaloosa County now has 25 confirmed cases. Of those cases, 25 are in residents, one is in a resident not in the state, and three are non-residents.

Walton County has 14 confirmed cases, seven are residents and seven are non-residents.

Santa Rosa County has 13 confirmed cases, all of which are residents.

Bay County now has four confirmed cases, three are residents and one is a non-resident.

Washington County has one confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident.

Jackson County has one confirmed case in a non-resident.

Calhoun, Franklin, Gulf, Holmes and Liberty counties still have no confirmed cases of COVID-19.