LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 This Weekend at 5:30

Florida Department of Health COVID-19 update- Sunday night

Florida Coronavirus News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB)– There are now 4,768 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Florida as of 5 p.m. on Sunday according to the Florida Department of Health. Of those cases, 4,950 are residents. There are currently 633 cases listed as hospitalizations and there have been 56 deaths in the state.

There have been 50,528 test performed with 10.7 percent of test showing positive results.

Florida recently partnered with private laboratories around the state to expand COVID-19 laboratory testing capacity. This partnership will increase the number of tests conducted each day and ensure Floridians receive the critical health information they need in a timely manner.

Okaloosa County now has 31 confirmed cases. Of those cases, 27 are in residents, one is in a resident not in the state, and three are non-residents.

Walton County has 15 confirmed cases, eight are residents and seven are non-residents.

Bay County now has six confirmed cases, five are residents and one is a non-resident.

Washington County has one confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident.

Jackson County has two confirmed case one in a resident and one in a non-resident.

Calhoun, Franklin, Gulf, Holmes and Liberty counties still have no confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

Mahoning County engineer says flushing wipes can lead to flooded basements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mahoning County engineer says flushing wipes can lead to flooded basements"

Locals use Beach Drive shoreline as beach alternative

Thumbnail for the video titled "Locals use Beach Drive shoreline as beach alternative"

Vacation rentals suspended

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vacation rentals suspended"

Meals on Wheels serves more seniors amid COVID-19 outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meals on Wheels serves more seniors amid COVID-19 outbreak"

Thunderstorm Phenomenon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thunderstorm Phenomenon"

Checkpoints set up at Florida state lines to stop travelers from coronavirus hot spots

Thumbnail for the video titled "Checkpoints set up at Florida state lines to stop travelers from coronavirus hot spots"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.