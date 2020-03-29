Florida Department of Health COVID-19 update- Sunday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB)– There are now 4,768 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Florida as of 5 p.m. on Sunday according to the Florida Department of Health. Of those cases, 4,950 are residents. There are currently 633 cases listed as hospitalizations and there have been 56 deaths in the state.

There have been 50,528 test performed with 10.7 percent of test showing positive results.

Florida recently partnered with private laboratories around the state to expand COVID-19 laboratory testing capacity. This partnership will increase the number of tests conducted each day and ensure Floridians receive the critical health information they need in a timely manner.

Okaloosa County now has 31 confirmed cases. Of those cases, 27 are in residents, one is in a resident not in the state, and three are non-residents.

Walton County has 15 confirmed cases, eight are residents and seven are non-residents.

Bay County now has six confirmed cases, five are residents and one is a non-resident.

Washington County has one confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident.

Jackson County has two confirmed case one in a resident and one in a non-resident.

Calhoun, Franklin, Gulf, Holmes and Liberty counties still have no confirmed cases of COVID-19.