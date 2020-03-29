Florida Department of Health COVID-19 update- Sunday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB)– There are now 4,246 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Florida as of 10 a.m. on Sunday according to the Florida Department of Health. Of those cases, 4,077 are residents. There are currently 594 cases listed as hospitalizations and there have been 56 deaths in the state.

There have been 45,045 test performed with 9.2 percent of test showing positive results.

Florida recently partnered with private laboratories around the state to expand COVID-19 laboratory testing capacity. This partnership will increase the number of tests conducted each day and ensure Floridians receive the critical health information they need in a timely manner.

Okaloosa County now has 31 confirmed cases. Of those cases, 27 are in residents, one is in a resident not in the state, and three are non-residents.

Walton County has 15 confirmed cases, eight are residents and seven are non-residents.

Bay County now has six confirmed cases, five are residents and one is a non-resident.

Washington County has one confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident.

Jackson County has one confirmed case in a non-resident.

Calhoun, Franklin, Gulf, Holmes and Liberty counties still have no confirmed cases of COVID-19.