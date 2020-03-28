Florida Department of Health COVID-19 update- Saturday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB)– There are now 4,038 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida. There has been a total of 43,071 tests performed in the state, meaning 9.1 percent of tests are positive.

Okaloosa County now has 31 confirmed cases. Of those cases, 27 are in residents, one is in a resident not in the state, and three are non-residents.

Walton County has 18 confirmed cases, eight are residents and seven are non-residents.

Bay County now has five confirmed cases, four are residents and one is a non-resident.

Washington County has one confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident.

Jackson County has one confirmed case in a non-resident.

Calhoun, Franklin, Gulf, Holmes and Liberty counties still have no confirmed cases of COVID-19.