Florida Department of Health COVID-19 update- Saturday night

Florida Coronavirus News
Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB)– There are now 4,038 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida. There has been a total of 43,071 tests performed in the state, meaning 9.1 percent of tests are positive.

Okaloosa County now has 31 confirmed cases. Of those cases, 27 are in residents, one is in a resident not in the state, and three are non-residents.

Walton County has 18 confirmed cases, eight are residents and seven are non-residents.

Bay County now has five confirmed cases, four are residents and one is a non-resident.

Washington County has one confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident.

Jackson County has one confirmed case in a non-resident.

Calhoun, Franklin, Gulf, Holmes and Liberty counties still have no confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

Florida law enforcement checkpoints at Alabama-Florida border

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida law enforcement checkpoints at Alabama-Florida border"

Panama Country Club taking extra precautions and staying open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panama Country Club taking extra precautions and staying open"

Financial institutions aim to help consumers in this unprecedented time

Thumbnail for the video titled "Financial institutions aim to help consumers in this unprecedented time"

14th Circuit Court suspends evictions

Thumbnail for the video titled "14th Circuit Court suspends evictions"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.