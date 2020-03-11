Florida Department of Health announcing 8 new cases of Coronavirus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Health announced eight new positive cases of the coronavirus Tuesday night, with seven of the cases described as “travel-related” and involving Florida residents.

One of the cases involves a Georgia resident who is in Florida, with the Georgia Department of Public Health leading the epidemiological investigation into the person.

In all, 21 Florida residents have been diagnosed with the respiratory disease known as COVID-19, a Department of Health news release said. Two have died.