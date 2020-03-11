Florida Department of Health announcing 8 new cases of Coronavirus

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Health announced eight new positive cases of the coronavirus Tuesday night, with seven of the cases described as “travel-related” and involving Florida residents.

One of the cases involves a Georgia resident who is in Florida, with the Georgia Department of Public Health leading the epidemiological investigation into the person.

In all, 21 Florida residents have been diagnosed with the respiratory disease known as COVID-19, a Department of Health news release said. Two have died.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Food Truck owners speak out on proposed ordinance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Truck owners speak out on proposed ordinance"

Battling the first blaze with bulletproof vests

Thumbnail for the video titled "Battling the first blaze with bulletproof vests"

What's inside the bulletproof vests

Thumbnail for the video titled "What's inside the bulletproof vests"

PC Mentoring Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "PC Mentoring Program"

Panama City officials working with non-profits to help residents rebuild

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panama City officials working with non-profits to help residents rebuild"

Larry Basford kicks off campaign for State Attorney of the 14th Judicial Circuit Court

Thumbnail for the video titled "Larry Basford kicks off campaign for State Attorney of the 14th Judicial Circuit Court"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.