Florida Department of Health announces 47 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB)– There are 21,628 total positive cases of COVID-19 in Florida as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Of those cases, 20,984 are residents and 3,050 are listed as hospitalizations. There has been a total of 571 COVID-19 related deaths in the state. The 47 additional people who have died as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19 in Broward, Dade, Duval, Escambia, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Palm Beach, Sarasota and St. Lucie counties.

While Florida’s testing has increased over the past week, the percent of those testing positive for COVID-19 overall is 10 percent. Of the 9,954 tests performed on April 13, there were 1,271 positive results, or 13 percent.

