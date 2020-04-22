FLNG test Clifford Chester Sims Nursing Home residents and employees for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB)– The Florida National Guard tested more than 280 people at the Clifford Chester Sims Nursing Home. The testing took place on Tuesday, just a few days after management was notified that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are concerned about our veterans we are concerned about our staff and their families it’s an uncertain time for everybody,” Registered Nurse and Sims Nursing Home Staff Developer, Christine Sanders said.

The National Guard tested all Veterans and employees.

“We have a lot of older a lot of older patients in here and they are high risk category so we want to make sure we don’t get them sick and we can flatten the curve,” Florida National Guard Platoon Leader, Matthew Futch said.

Employees were tested before they were allowed to enter the building. There were also kits left on site for any off-duty staff to be tested at a later date.

“They will not be authorized back into the facility unless first tested,” Sanders said.

The nursing home is encouraging its staff members to practice CDC regulations when they are away from work. Sanders said they want to protect the veterans, employees, and the community.

The results will be ready in three to fives days.