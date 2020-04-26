Five additional positive COVID-19 cases reported at Sims Nursing Home following FLNG testing

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB)– Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home in Springfield announced five additional positive cases of COVID-19. One case is a resident, three are employees, and one is a contractor. The nursing home told News 13 in a statement that all five people showed no symptoms.

These individuals will be in isolation for 14 days and retested on Monday to validate findings. These cases bring the nursing home’s total to six.

More than 280 residents and staff members were tested by the Florida National Guard on Tuesday. Of those tests, 260 came back negative. Around a dozen tests were inconclusive and those individuals will also be retested.

The nursing home said it in a statement that it continues to adhere to all CDC guidelines and remain locked down for everyone’s safety. Adding that their goal continues to be the elimination of as much risk to our residents and staff as humanly possible while continuing our efforts to provide skilled and loving care to our residents.