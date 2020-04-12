First United Methodist Church of Panama City provides free Easter Meals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– First United Methodist Church of Panama City handed out Easter weekend meals on Saturday.

Cherry Street Elementary and Jinks Middle School families were specifically told about the giveaway, but it was open to all.

In the past, FUMC Panama City held a community breakfast every Saturday. Their kitchen is now ready to be used again following repairs made after the Hurricane. The Easter weekend was a perfect chance to the church to put the kitchen to use again.

Those who drove through the giveaway line were given Easter baskets, a hot breakfast, and food to fill their pantries.

“It’s our chance to see the kids we miss them we want to reassure them… that it’s ok and we’re all going to get through this,” Cherry Street Elementary Media Specialist and FUMC Member, Lori Young said.