First suspected case of ‘community spread’ coronavirus found in U.S.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CNN) — The U.S. may have its first instance of a “community spread” coronavirus case.

The 15th U.S. case announced on Wednesday is a resident living in Solano county, California.

Community spread means the virus begins moving through a community and the source of the infection is unknown.

In this case, the CDC said the patient did not have “relevant travel history or exposure to another known patient.”

Though it is possible the patient could have been exposed to a returned traveler who was infected.

The patient is undergoing treatment in Sacramento.

