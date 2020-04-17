First responders and health care workers eligible for subsidized child care

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–First responders and health care workers in Florida are now eligible for subsidized child care. The Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida released important information this week for those on the front line.

Frontline workers can get up to 90 days of child care paid for by the state. The child care is reimbursed up to a certain rate, but parents must pay the remainder. The Early Learning Coalition says a vast majority of parents will not end up owing a lot of money.

First responders and health care workers must get a referral form from their human resources department.

If any human resources departments do not have the forms, they can contact the Early Learning Coalition for assistance.

Approved parents can choose any child care center contracted with the coalition as a ‘School Readiness’ provider.

“We know that our first responders and health care workers are putting their lives at risk to make sure that the community is taken care of. This is just one way that we can help recognize and lessen that burden for them,” said Suzan Gage, the Executive Director of the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida.

Parents can apply via the coalition’s website. Gage says applications should be processed within 3 days.

The website to apply is: http://www.elcnwf.org/

