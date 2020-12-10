FDLE releases body camera footage from search of COVID data scientist home

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has released body camera footage of the raid on a COVID data scientist’s home.

“The actions of Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) agents have been vilified over the past few days regarding the legal search warrant executed at the residence of Ms. Rebekah Jones,” FDLE said in a statement. “Because of inaccurate and incomplete statements given by certain individuals, the body camera video taken from outside the home is being made available. FDLE is comfortable with the release of this video because it will not interfere with the cybercrime investigation.”

Jones is a former state employee and frequent critic of Gov. Rick Desantis and his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. She is accused of using a messaging system at Florida’s Department of Health to encourage other employees to speak out about wrongdoing.

The message allegedly said, “It’s time to speak up before another 17,000 are dead. Be a hero. Speak out before it’s too late.”

FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen said he was proud of the way his agents conducted themselves.

“This video demonstrates that FDLE agents exercised extreme patience. Search warrants are one of the most dangerous events a law enforcement officer will engage in and many officers are killed each year during the execution of search warrants. No search warrant is routine or without potential officer safety issues regardless of the underlying crime. Agents afforded Ms. Jones ample time to come to the door and resolve this matter in a civil and professional manner. As this video will demonstrate, any risk or danger to Ms. Jones or her family was the result of her actions,” he said. “I am proud of the way these FDLE agents performed. I can only hope those same individuals who criticized these public safety heroes will now apologize and condemn the actions of Ms. Jones. The media should also demand Ms. Jones release the entirety of the video she recorded while agents were present in her home.”