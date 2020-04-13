Families find creative ways to replace neighborhood egg hunts

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– With neighborhood Easter egg hunts canceled, families got creative as they aimed to replace the Easter tradition.

In Panama City Beach, residents of the Breakfast Point neighborhood held individual Easter egg hunts in their yards or in their homes.

The Easter bunny also saw residents by hopping over to their driveways.

Photo credit” Jacqueline Godsey

In Callaway, residents of the Shadow Bay neighborhood had a drive-by Easter egg hunt.

Photo credit: Anna Pelletier

Joe and Kristi Purvis spent the time they would have spent having an egg hunt by playing tug-of-war with their children.

Photo credit: Purvis family

