Families celebrate Mother’s Day at Capt. Anderson’s restaurant

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Restaurants were allowed to reopen in Florida just in time for families to celebrate Mother’s Day by eating out.

Capt. Anderson’s in Panama City can normally sit 800 people, so with the limited capacity they can now fit 200. The restaurant sat parties of 10 or less at tables at least six feet apart from another party.

“They’ve all come in with a smile on their face and they many of them said this is the first meal they’ve had in a couple of months,” said Capt. Anderson’s owner Yonnie Patronis said.

Patronis said they are happy to have their employees back to work.

Mothers and their children of all ages said they were happy to be back in the restaurant with their family. It was very special for owner, Helen Patronis, as she was back in her restaurant with her family.

“Being here with all my girls and sons I really enjoyed it,” Helen Patronis said.

The restaurant also saw families picking up to go meals to celebrate the holiday as well.