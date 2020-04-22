Enforcing a restricted open beach

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Tuesday, both the Bay and Gulf County Board of Commissioners voted to open their sands for the first time since March 20.

The beaches previously closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The openings are restricted to specific times but not activity.

Speaking with sheriff’s office officials, enforcing the few hours the beach is open won’t be too different from enforcing a completely closed beach.

“We will have extra personnel on the beach. we will be advising the citizens of what the order is and trying to ask them to comply,” said Captain David Baldwin with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Baldwin says not much is changing from what they’ve been doing but there are some other things to keep in mind.

“We still have the regulations that are enforceable from the Governor when it comes to social distancing and avoiding crowds of 10. We still have to enforce that.”

Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison agrees this task will be the same as it has been the last month.

He says, he’s just glad the commissioners didn’t put a restriction on who’s allowed and what activities beachgoers can engage in.

“I really supported this idea to regulate the hours. It’s a lot easier to enforce hours vs activity or particular people. Commonly people don’t have their ID’s on them down there or proof of residency and really didn’t feel good about making a case against someone if they’re making a sand castle but if they were fishing or walking to let them go,” Harrison said.

Harrison says they’ve had an increased presence already but this will now change their patrol schedules to adapt to the open times.

The Gulf County beaches opening is in effect now from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET. each day.

The Bay County opening will take effect on Friday. Those hours are 6 a.m. until 9 a.m. CST and then again from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. CST.