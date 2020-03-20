Eglin family member tests positive for COVID-19

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — Eglin Air Force Base announced its first case of coronavirus after a family member of a person stationed at the base tested positive

“The continued safety and well-being of Eglin Air Force Base and the local community is my top priority,” said Brig. Gen. Scott Cain, 96th Test Wing commander. “We are working with our base medical staff and off-base health care agencies to ensure we mitigate the effects of COVID-19 using established Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Defense Department guidelines.”

Cain declared Health Protection Condition Bravo to reflect the heightened risk of COVID-19 community transmission and the risk of exposure to personnel, officials wrote in a news release.

Eglin officials are encouraging all Air Force personnel and their families to continue to practice social distancing and proper hygiene as the best way to prevent the spread of the virus, they added.

“We are encouraging all personnel to follow Force Health Protection guidelines to safeguard our community to prevent a widespread outbreak, and adhere to travel advisories and restrictions,” Cain said. “Force health protection is our top priority, and we will continue to ensure our personnel have the most up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent potential spread of the virus.” 

