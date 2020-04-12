Drive-by Easter Bunny visits Bay County neighborhoods

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Several families in Bay County were able to see the Easter Bunny from their own driveways on Sunday.

John Lee Nissan and Brookdale Senior living worked together to drive the Easter Bunny through six neighborhoods. The companies held a vote during the week to decided where the bunny would visit.

The companies said this was there way of making Easter special.

“I’m a mom of three so I just wanted to do something for all the kids in Panama City and give them something to look forward to this Easter,” Driver Katie Chapman said.

Children said they enjoyed seeing the Easter Bunny from a distance.

“Really cool, I thought the Easter bunny was gonna look kind of different but he actually looked really happy this time,” Panama City Beach resident Reeva Patel said.

“He was like so cute,” Panama City Beach resident Sachi Patel said.

