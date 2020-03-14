Drinking bleach will not prevent coronavirus, poison control center warns

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Latest Coronavirus Video

Fauci: More tests available in 'a week or so'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fauci: More tests available in 'a week or so'"

New York City declares state of emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "New York City declares state of emergency"

Countries add new precautions against virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Countries add new precautions against virus"

Your mindset may make that virus seem riskier

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your mindset may make that virus seem riskier"

President Trump defends coronavirus response

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump defends coronavirus response"

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (Nexstar Media Wire) – A Virginia poison control center is reminding residents that they should never drink bleach – and that doing so will certainly not prevent coronavirus.

The Blue Ridge Poison Center said in a letter obtained by WCAV, “There is a lot of confusing, incomplete, and just plain inaccurate information circulating about how to prevent the COVID-19 virus (“coronavirus”) from spreading. Some advice measures simply won’t help, and some could be downright dangerous. The Blue Ridge Poison Center at UVA Health warns that drinking bleach will not prevent COVID-19 infections and could cause serious injury.”

While bleach is an effective tool for disinfecting car handles, desktops and other surfaces, the BRPC warns that the cleaning agent can burn one’s mouth, throat and stomach. It can also cause skin irritations, breathing difficulty and vomiting.

When used correctly, however, bleach can play an effective role in killing coronavirus germs outside the body, however.

For cleaning surfaces, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests making a diluted bleach solution with five tablespoons of bleach per gallon of water.

See more on the CDC website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

COVID-19's effects extend to mental health as well

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19's effects extend to mental health as well"

Mercy Chefs in need of volunteers for Spring Break

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercy Chefs in need of volunteers for Spring Break"

Two suspects arrested in connection to Walton County home burglary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two suspects arrested in connection to Walton County home burglary"

Spas taking extra precautions amidst coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spas taking extra precautions amidst coronavirus"

'We have seen a spike in ICE raids in the past two weeks'

Thumbnail for the video titled "'We have seen a spike in ICE raids in the past two weeks'"

Activist: People living in fear after ICE raids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Activist: People living in fear after ICE raids"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.