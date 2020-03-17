Dollar General stores to dedicate first hour after opening to senior shoppers

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted:

Source: Dollar General

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dollar General stores will dedicate the first hour of every shopping day to senior shoppers beginning Tuesday, March 17.

The company is asking non-senior customers to avoid shopping at Dollar General stores in the first hour after stores open so that seniors, who are more at risk from the COVID-19 coronavirus, can avoid shopping while stores are busy.

“In keeping with our mission and our ongoing commitment to serve our communities, we are dedicating the first hour of each day to seniors.  We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO, in a statement. “During these unprecedented times, Dollar General is diligently working to meet the ongoing needs of our customers and communities. We are proud to live our mission and provide customers with everyday low prices on the household essentials that are used and replenished most often.”

The company also announced that stores will close one hour earlier than their regular closing time to allow employees to restock store shelves.

Stores will maintain their normal opening hours.

