DOH: 1 positive case among 39 people tested for COVID-19 in Central Panhandle

(WMBB) – As of 10 a.m. Thursday, there are 390 positive cases of coronavirus in Florida. One of those cases is in Walton county.

You can view the latest summary here. There is also an interactive dashboard that shows this information.

In the central panhandle area, 39 people have been tested for COVID-19.

In Bay county, six people have been tested.

In Walton county, 21 people have been tested.

In Jackson county, eight people have been tested.

The Florida Department of Health staff said the agency partnered with private laboratories around the state to expand COVID-19 laboratory testing capacity.

This means private laboratories will run tests as they receive swab samples from practitioners. Testing and reporting times will vary among commercial and DOH laboratories.

