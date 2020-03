HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Florida Department of Health in Holmes County announced their first positive case of COVID-19 on Monday.

Health officials said the individual is a 27-year-old man who sought testing at an out of state hospital due to symptoms. He’s been instructed to isolate a home and will remain isolated at home until he’s cleared by public health officials.

As of 6 p.m. Monday, there are 5,489 cases throughout the state of Florida.