DOH in Bay County releases new details on confirmed COVID-19 case

Panama City, Fla. (WMB)— Bay County received confirmation of its first positive case of COVID-19 on Saturday. The person ill with the virus is a 47-year-old male non-Florida resident from Texas.

The case has been ruled as domestic travel-related. The Florida Department of Health in Bay County (DOH-Bay) has completed its contact investigation.

Individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period have been identified. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease.

Information about where the person was staying or where they visited as well as their current condition are protected by the Health Insurance Portability Accountability Act (HIPPA).

DOH-Bay’s goal is to always protect patient privacy. As of 10 a.m. Sunday, there are currently 24 persons under investigation (PUIs) in Bay County including 22 residents and two non-residents. Eighteen tests are negative.

Five tests are pending. One test is positive. DOH-Bay has been monitoring COVID-19 since January and been in contact with Bay County Emergency Manager and medical providers to prepare response activities in the event we were to see cases in Bay.

Additionally, DOH-Bay reached out to our partners Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center and Ascension Sacred Heart Bay for information on ICU beds and ventilators.

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center reports they have 20 ICU beds, 28 NICU beds, and four PICU beds that they are licensed for by the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA), but they are prepared to go above those numbers if needed.

Ascension Sacred Heart Bay has 42 ICU beds and 24 ventilators. At any time if either partner has additional needs, DOH-Bay will work with them to make requests to the State through the Emergency Support Function 8 (ESF 8), Health and Medical.