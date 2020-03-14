Disney releasing ‘Frozen 2’ months early to give families ‘some fun and joy’

BURBANK, Calif. (Nexstar Media Wire) – As the coronavirus continues to dominate grim headlines, Disney announced Friday that “Frozen 2” will be available to Disney+ subscribers this Sunday – three months ahead of schedule.

“‘Frozen 2’ has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device,” said CEO Bob Chapek in a news release.

Disney didn’t reference coronavirus in the release, saying only that they wanted to surprise families “with some fun and joy during this challenging period.”

“Frozen 2” will be available internationally on Disney+ in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday, March 17.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

