Disney creates character face masks, donates proceeds to charity

Florida Coronavirus News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you ought to wear a mask in public, why not do it in style? Disney is offering some fun options.

Disney is introducing non-medical face masks featuring some of its most popular characters as people wear masks in public to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The characters include Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Anna and Elsa, Woody and Buzz Lightyear, the Avengers, R2D2 and “The Mandalorian” character people call “Baby Yoda.”

The cost $19.99 for a four-pack and are available for pre-sale at shopdisney.com for estimated shipping in June. They come in small, medium and large.

Disney is donating all profits from US sales of the masks up to a million dollars to the non-profit group “MedShare” until Sept. 30.

Disney is also donating a million of the masks for kids and families in under-served and vulnerable communities across the United States. They will be distributed by MedShare.

LATEST STORIES:

    Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Share this story

    The Coronavirus Pandemic

    More Coronavirus Pandemic

    Latest Local News Video

    Gulf Beaches Fire Dept. purchases new drowning safety device

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Gulf Beaches Fire Dept. purchases new drowning safety device"

    Shipwreck Raw Bar donates over 200 meals to Gulf County first responders

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Shipwreck Raw Bar donates over 200 meals to Gulf County first responders"

    Governor's restaurant capacity limits may impact larger restaurants

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor's restaurant capacity limits may impact larger restaurants"

    Local church opens food pantry for drive-thru service

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Local church opens food pantry for drive-thru service"

    Disney sells, donates masks, profits to families

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Disney sells, donates masks, profits to families"

    Bay County Beaches open Friday

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay County Beaches open Friday"
    More Local News