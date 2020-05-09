DeSantis announces guidance for barbershops, hair salons and nail salons re-opening

FILE – In this Friday, March 20, 2020 file photo, Carlos Vasquez, left, and his nephew, R.J. Vasquez, wait for customers at their family’s barber shop in Houston. They estimate they have lost nearly half of their business due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — On Saturday, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-120, regarding Palm Beach County entering Phase 1 and the reopening of barbershops, hair salons and nail salons.

The rules go as followed:

Effective May 11, 2020, the following restrictions are mandatory for barbershops, cosmetology salons, and cosmetology specialty salons:

 All customers will be by appointment only.

 Allow at least 15 minutes between the conclusion of an appointment and the beginning of the next appointment for proper disinfecting practices.

 No group appointments are permitted.

 Masks must be worn by all employees while performing personal services.

Barbershops, cosmetology salons, and cosmetology specialty salons are encouraged to adhere to the following guidance:

 Thoroughly clean and disinfect prior to reopening. Make sure to disinfect all surfaces, tools and linens, even if they were cleaned before you originally closed. This type of cleaning should continue between each day of operation.

 Consider providing unworn masks to clients for use during their appointment.

 Remove all unnecessary, frequently touched items like magazines, newspapers, service menus and any other unnecessary paper products and décor from customer service areas.