Department of Health in Bay County provides new details on COVID-19 cases

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Department of Health in Bay County said 104 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the county as of 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Six results are positive including five residents and one non-resident, 97 results are negative, and one sample is pending.

There are two cases in Panama City Beach, one in Lynn Haven, one in Southport, and one in Youngstown. There has been one hospitalization.

DOH-Bay said it has been monitoring COVID-19 since January and been in contact with Bay County Emergency Manager and medical providers to prepare response activities in the event we were to see cases in Bay.

COVID-19 symptoms and treatment:

The symptoms of COVID-19 can mirror illnesses such as influenza. Patients with COVID-19 typically display symptoms such as fever (100.4°F or higher), cough, and/or shortness of breath within 2 to 14 days of exposure to the virus. Approximately 80% of those affected with COVID-19 report mild to moderate illness and experience a complete recovery. Some experience more severe illness. People who are more vulnerable to the illness include individuals who are over age 65 with underlying health conditions, immunocompromised, ill or have underlying chronic health conditions, such as heart disease or diabetes.