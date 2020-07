PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A gentleman’s club in Panama City Beach had its liquor license suspended on July 10.

According to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, the club was not following social distancing orders and was letting patrons consume alcoholic beverages for free with the price of admission.

The DBPR report said the club wasn’t even technically supposed to be open with the Governor’s executive order of closing bars still in place.