Daycare parade lets little ones know they are missed

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — First Baptist Church held a parade Thursday for their daycare students to let them know they are missed.

“It’s wonderful for us to stay connected with the families, to let them know we care about them, that we’re still here for them and we wanted them to come through so we could cheer them on and let them know that through all this chaos we’re still here for them, we’re praying for them and that we’re gonna be back together really soon,” said Jan Lisenby, FBC Daycare director.

The teachers held signs with loving messages and gave each of the children a gift bag.