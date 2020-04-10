Crew member of cruise ship with virus cases dies in Florida

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON Associated Press


MIAMI (AP) — A crew member who was hospitalized after two ill-fated cruise ships docked in Florida with coronavirus cases has died. A medical examiner said Thursday that the 50-year-old Indonesian man tested positive for COVID-19. His death raises the Zaandam ship’s coronavirus-related death toll to four. A Holland America Line spokesman says the man was taken to a Florida hospital the day the Zaandam and a sister ship docked in Fort Lauderdale after spending two weeks at sea rejected by South American ports. Four passengers had died before the ships arrived April 2, and three of those men tested positive for COVID-19.

