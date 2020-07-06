COVID19 Testing Interactive Map

COVID19 testing is available by appointment only at the following locations:

• PanCare – Click here to book an appointment

• Nations Best Family Health Care – Click here for an appointment

• Florida Department of Health in Bay County by appointment only. Call 850-872-4455 and follow the prompts.

• Florida Department of Health in Gulf County by appointment only. To book an appointment call 850-227-4330

Click here to jump to date specific, no appointment testing.

Are you a medical office who is providing COVID19 testing and would like to be included on this map and page? Send an email to connect@wmbb.com

Watch for symptoms

People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.

People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea When to Seek Emergency Medical Attention

Look for emergency warning signs* for COVID-19. If someone is showing any of these signs, seek emergency medical care immediately:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

*This list is not all possible symptoms. Please call your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you.

Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19. Steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 if you are sick

If you are sick with COVID-19 or think you might have COVID-19, follow the steps below to care for yourself and to help protect other people in your home and community.

Stay home. Most people with COVID-19 have mild illness and can recover at home without medical care. Do not leave your home, except to get medical care. Do not visit public areas.

As much as possible, stay in a specific room and away from other people and pets in your home. If possible, you should use a separate bathroom. If you need to be around other people or animals in or outside of the home, wear a cloth face covering.

Additional guidance is available for those living in close quarters and shared housing.

See COVID-19 and Animals if you have questions about pets.

COVID19 testing will be available at the dates and times below. This page will be updated as new information is made available: