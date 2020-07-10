COVID19 Community Survey

Florida Coronavirus News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

13NOW | Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Orlando

Thumbnail for the video titled "13NOW | Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Orlando"

Funeral escort for Charlie Daniels

Thumbnail for the video titled "Funeral escort for Charlie Daniels"

Funeral for Charlie Daniels to be held Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Funeral for Charlie Daniels to be held Friday"

Local leaders work out sheltering plan amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local leaders work out sheltering plan amid pandemic"

13NOW | Meet the Candidate: Jeri Michie

Thumbnail for the video titled "13NOW | Meet the Candidate: Jeri Michie"

beach closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "beach closure"
More Local News