Skip to content
MyPanhandle.com | WMBB-TV
Panama City
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News 13 This Morning
Hurricane Michael
Viral News
Entertainment News
Florida News
Tyndall AFB
Panama City
Panama City Beach
Lynn Haven
Bay County
Franklin County
Gulf County
Holmes County
Jackson County
Liberty County
Okaloosa County
Walton County
Washington County
Top Stories
Comet streaking past Earth, providing spectacular show
COVID19 Community Survey
Governor Ron DeSantis to make major announcement in Orlando
Video
Bay County cases top 1,000
COVID-19
Florida Coronavirus News
All Coronavirus News
COVID19 Testing Interactive Map
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL County by County Report
FL Antibody Testing Report
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Long Term Care Facility Report
Business Resources
Top Stories
Florida’s curve no longer flat amid new surge of virus cases
Top Stories
COVID19 Community Survey
Governor Ron DeSantis to make major announcement in Orlando
Video
Bay County cases top 1,000
Summer concert series gets canceled
Watch Now
13NOW Archives
Watch Live: News 13 Newscasts
Video HQ | All site videos
Newsfeed Now
The Daily Pledge
Submit Your Pledge
Weather
Homeschool Help
VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Draw the Weather
Top Stories
Weekly Weather Outlook: July 10, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Weekly Weather Outlook: July 3, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Another round of Saharan dust is on its way to the US
Weekly Weather Outlook: June 26, 2020
Video
Health department releases local survey post Hurricane Michael
Weekly Weather Outlook: June 19, 2020
Video
Sports
Scholar Athlete
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
The Big Game
Top Stories
Giants star catcher Posey out this year over virus concerns
Top Stories
Jimmie Johnson confused, frustrated after virus scare
Top Stories
The Latest: Giants star catcher Posey opts of playing
Wimbledon to allocate prize money despite cancellation
All 5 former winners in same half of Champions League draw
First F1 race in Tuscany; Russian GP could be 1st with fans
Your Local Election HQ
Washington D.C. Capitol Bureau
Political News
Meet the Candidates
Contests
Frontline Hero Winners
2020 Contest Winners
Fan of the Day
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Draw the Weather
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Features
Community Calendar
Class of 2020
Hidden History
Border Report Tour
LawCall
Get It To Go
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Search
Search
Search
COVID19 Community Survey
Florida Coronavirus News
by:
WMBB-TV Staff
Posted:
Jul 10, 2020 / 12:09 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 10, 2020 / 12:12 PM CDT
(Getty Images)
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
The Coronavirus Pandemic
Florida’s curve no longer flat amid new surge of virus cases
AP: Catholic Church lobbied for taxpayer funds, got $1.4B
COVID19 Community Survey
Governor Ron DeSantis to make major announcement in Orlando
Video
Bay County cases top 1,000
Pathologist found blood clots in ‘almost every organ’ during autopsies on COVID-19 patients
TVA offers incentives to businesses, schools that install virus-killing technology
Video
Man hospitalized 99 days with COVID-19 wakes from coma to learn wife died of virus
Video
Louisiana store clerk accused of shooting at customer who refused to wear mask
CDC head sticking to school-opening guides Trump criticized
More Coronavirus Pandemic
Latest Local News Video
13NOW | Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Orlando
Video
Funeral escort for Charlie Daniels
Video
Funeral for Charlie Daniels to be held Friday
Video
Local leaders work out sheltering plan amid pandemic
Video
13NOW | Meet the Candidate: Jeri Michie
Video
beach closure
Video
More Local News